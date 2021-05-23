NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after suspects allegedly made anti-Semitic statements and damaged a car at a Brooklyn synagogue.

It happened on 16th Avenue in Borough Park around 8 p.m. Saturday, police said.

According to police, three men in a blue Toyota Camry that was parked near the entrance to the synagogue shouted anti-Semitic remarks.

Two men got out of the car, banged on the door to the synagogue, then damaged a mirror of a synagogue member’s car, police said.

State Assembly Member Simcha Eichenstein, who represents Borough Park, claimed the group shouted, “Free Palestine – kill all the Jews.”

The suspects reportedly sped off in the Toyota Camry.

Police said the group is also suspected of assaulting two teenagers in Brooklyn yesterday, but it was not immediately clear if that is being investigated as a hate crime.

NYPD is also looking for suspects in the vicious beating of Joseph Borgen, a Jewish man who was attacked in the Diamond District Thursday when pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters clashed in Times Square.

