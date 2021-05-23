By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The summer-like temps stick around to finish out the weekend. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies today with highs in the low 90s inland and 80s to the north and east.
There’s about a 20% risk of a few spotty storms developing this afternoon and early evening ahead of a cold front, but nothing to cancel plans over.
It’s cooler overnight with temps dropping into the low 60s for NYC and 50s elsewhere. Then get ready for temps 20+ degrees cooler for Monday as highs struggle to get out of the 60s.
Despite the big drop, that’s actually much closer to normal for this time of year… about 5 degrees or so below it.
The onshore flow is short-lived and we warm back into the 80s to around 90 by midweek.
We really could use some rain, but nothing too widespread until possibly late week.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!