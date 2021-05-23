NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd‘s death.

The 46-year-old was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. And as people around the country prepare to gather, a celebration of his life was held Sunday in Brooklyn, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

Floyd’s death created a movement and propelled our country forward, sparking a reckoning on race.

Ahead of the anniversary of his killing, dozens of people gathered Sunday in Brooklyn to honor George Floyd.

“I kind of just laid back and reflect on his memories and his talks and his advice. I can still hear him telling me, ‘You’re not a quitter. You’re a Floyd,'” Terrence Floyd said.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

Terrence Floyd grew emotional many times while remembering his brother.

To the world, George is an icon. To Terrence, he was his idol.

“He was a motivator. He was definitely a motivator because he’ll tell you something, you’d be like, I believe that. I believe I can fly!” Terrence Floyd said.

The Floyd family calls this past year the most difficult of their lives. In order to carry on George’s legacy, the family has now created an organization in his honor called We Are Floyd.

The group’s aim is to provide assistance to the culture and to the community.

“We want to focus on financial literacy. We want to focus on getting the proper resources in the inner city,” said the foundation’s Courtney Nelson.

They added there’s a long way to go before social justice is achieved.

“Yes, Derek Chauvin was found guilty, but that’s a penny in a well right now. There’s so much more. There’s still three other officers. There’s still a sentencing that has to take place,” Nelson said.

“We need more community policing. We need more engagement with officers,” another person said.

“It’s never done because our lives matter every day,” another added.

People at the rally said while there is still so much work left to do when it comes to police reform and accountability across the country, this week will be about celebrating George Floyd’s life and legacy.

“I hope he can see what’s happening. But this legacy is bringing about change across our country and that’s so powerful,” one person said.

Floyd’s family members, meanwhile, said the focus on solving racial inequities must be sustained.

“This is just the beginning. The change has started. A lot of negatives were turned into positives in this year, but we have a long way to go,” Terrence Floyd said.

The Floyd will meet with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, and they plan to continue to push for social change.

Chauvin is expected to be sentenced on June 25. Three other former Minneapolis officers will stand trial for their role next March.

CBS2 will look back at a year of protests, the progress made, and the work left to be done. Watch our special report, “The Death of George Floyd: A Racial Reckoning?” on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and CBS2 and streaming on CBSN New York.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report