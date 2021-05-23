NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man convicted in the assault of an NYPD officer that left him paralyzed has been arrested again in Brooklyn.
Justin Murrell, 19, was taken into custody early Sunday. He’s accused of stealing a red Honda Accord.
In 2017, Murrell was convicted of stealing a car and then dragging Officer Dalsh Veve two and a half blocks, nearly killing him.
Veve suffered brain damage.
Murrell was sentenced to four years in prison.