By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Goo Sunday morning! It's a balmy start to the day with temps starting off in the 60s in the 'burbs to right around 70 in the City… and they'll only go up from there!
Expect mostly sunny skies through most of the day with a few more afternoon clouds ahead of a front. There is a risk for some late day showers and thunderstorms, but no organized activity is expected. It'll be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy this afternoon and evening, but it won't be a washout. The big story will be the big heat, with temps soaring into the low 90s inland for the second day in a row.
Temps crash big time tomorrow behind the cold front, with high temperatures only reaching the mid and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies… but the heat will be back mid-week. Stay tuned!