MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings, retired the last 14 batters he faced and collected his first major league hit and RBI in a five-run second inning to help the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-1 Sunday.

Miami took the rubber game of the three-game series to close to within two games of the NL East-leading Mets (21-19), who have been riddled by injuries and finished 3-6 on a three-city Southern swing.

Shoutout to our brothers in orange and blue on the hardwood today. pic.twitter.com/2fA4ovzjsx — New York Mets (@Mets) May 23, 2021

Poteet (2-0) allowed three hits, walked none and lowered his ERA to 1.06 in three career starts. The right-hander from UCLA, a fourth-round draft pick by Miami in 2015, posted a 19-39 record in the minors before reaching the majors this month at age 26.

The Mets, who rank last in the majors in slugging, managed just six hits and totaled 19 in 30 innings in the series.

Miami’s Jesús Aguilar, who began the day second in the NL in RBIs, singled home a run to end a 1-for-28 skid. Jazz Chisholm singled for the Marlins’ other run-scoring hit.

Jordan Yamamoto (1-1) lasted four innings in his first start of the year and his first against his former team. He allowed five runs, four earned, and left the game with right shoulder soreness.

The Marlins’ second-inning outburst included a 40-foot single by Poteet, a hit batsman, a walk and a throwing error by shortstop Francisco Lindor, which led to an unearned run.

Wilfredo Tovar singled home the Mets’ only run in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Kevin Pillar (nasal fractures), who was hit in the face by a fastball last week, underwent surgery Friday and is scheduled to begin light activities Monday. … RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder) joined the team and threw a side session for the first time since going on the injured list.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: They placed INF Isan Díaz on the injured list (no reason given) and recalled INF José Devers from Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Mets: They begin a seven-game homestand Monday against Colorado with LHP David Peterson (1-3, 4.97) expected to start.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (6-2, 1.74) will try to win his fourth start in a row Monday when Miami opens a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and faces RHP Zach Eflin (2-3, 3.77).

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)