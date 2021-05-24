NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man is facing hate crime charges after he allegedly destroyed a crucifix and burned an American flag at church and later set fire to a yeshiva and synagogue.
Ali Alaheri, 29, was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime.READ MORE: Not Vaccinated Yet? New York Offering New Incentive Where You Could Win $5M
Police said Alaheri knocked down and destroyed a large crucifix statue outside St. Athanasius Church in Bensonhurst.
Alaheri is also accused of burning an American flag outside the rectory.
A pastor discovered the damage on May 14.
“It was a terrible morning. It was probably the saddest day in my life, to see this desecration of a cross of Jesus and the desecration of the flag,” Monsignor David Cassato told CBS2 the day it happened.
Parishioners gathered in prayer that night and used a crucifix from one of their classrooms as a temporary replacement outside the church.READ MORE: Suspect Kevin Dawkins, 36, Arrested In Mass Shooting At Fairfield Township, NJ House Party; 'Not A Random Act Of Violence' Attorney General Says
The crucifix that was destroyed stood for 11 years.
The Department of Justice says on Wednesday, Alaheri deliberately set fire to a yeshiva and synagogue on 36th Street in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Alaheri piling garbage bags against the side of the building and lighting them on fire.
Firefighters responded to a fire alarm and extinguished the flames.
Later that same day, Alaheri also allegedly attacked a man wearing traditional Hasidic garb.MORE NEWS: New York City Public Schools Return To In-Person Learning This Fall, No Remote Classes
He was arrested in Dobbs Ferry on Friday.