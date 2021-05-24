NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was outrage from police unions on Monday after the teenager convicted of dragging an officer with a stolen car four years ago was arrested again over the weekend for stealing another car and leading police on a chase.

It was a familiar scene for Justin Murrell, who said nothing as he found himself, again, being led out of an NYPD precinct in handcuffs.

Investigators say he stole a red Honda and took it on a joy ride, hitting several cars and injuring two people before getting arrested in New Lots, Brooklyn at around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.

It was almost like history repeating itself for NYPD Det. Dalsh Veve‘s wife.

Paul DiGiacomo is president of the Detectives Endowment Association.

“It opened up a lot of wounds. She’s very disturbed. He was let out for almost killing her husband. She’s worried about him being let out again,” DiGiacomo said.

Back in June of 2017, Murrell was just 15 years old when then-Officer Veve spotted him behind the wheel of a stolen car in East Flatbush.

When he tried to stop him, Murrell took off, dragging the married father of one for two and a half blocks, nearly killing him and leaving him paralyzed.

CBS2’s Kristine Johnson spoke with his wife months after the incident.

“I have to forgive and move on to the important things, which is to take care of my husband, focus on my family,” Esther Veve said back in January of 2018.

Later that year, Murrell was acquitted of attempted murder but convicted of assault. He was sentenced to 16 months to four years in prison and was released in March of 2020.

Only to get arrested again.

“This poor child has to see her father in his wheelchair for the rest of her life because of actions by this individual. He should be held accountable and I hope he rots in jail,” DiGiacomo said.

Murrell did not enter a plea at his virtual arraignment on Monday afternoon. He was held for violating his parole and the judge set bail at $25,000.

Murrell is due back in court on Friday. He is currently scheduled to complete his parole on June 10.