NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video snatching a chain from a woman in the Bronx.
It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday inside Bronx Pawn Brokers on Kingsbridge Road.
Police said the suspect walked up to a 71-year-old woman, grabbed her by the neck and stole her necklace.
Surveillance cameras captured part of the struggle before the man turns and runs out of the store.
Police said he made off with the chain, worth $400.
The woman suffered cuts to her neck but refused medical attention.
Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.