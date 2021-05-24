TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey will lift its indoor mask mandate this Friday.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the change Monday, ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.READ MORE: New York City Public Schools Return To In-Person Learning This Fall, No Remote Classes
“However, even with this action, individual businesses and other entities which oversee indoor spaces may continue to require that their employees and customers or guests wear face masks,” Murphy said. “We ask that you be respectful in adhering to these requirements where they do apply.”
New Jersey will join New York and Connecticut, which adopted the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines last week.READ MORE: New York Giving Out Free Scratch Tickets With COVID Shots At Certain Sites
People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear their masks in most settings, with some exceptions, including schools, health care facilities and public transportation.
