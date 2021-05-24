CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers can now get a free scratch-off ticket with a COVID shot when they visit a state-run vaccination site.

Ten sites are participating, including the following locations in our area:

  • Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan
  • Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn
  • York College in Queens
  • Bay Eden Senior Center in the Bronx
  • Stony Brook University in Stony Brook
  • National Guard Armory in Yonkers

The top prize is $5 million.

Other states are offering similar incentives to combat vaccine hesitancy.

In nine states, mostly in the Northeast, at least 70% of adults are partially vaccinated. But in 10 others, mostly in the South, less than half have gotten one does.

Coronavirus cases are at their lowest in nearly a year, largely due to the effectiveness of the vaccines.

