NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State is offering a new incentive to get more people vaccinated.
Officials hope big bucks will help lure them to get their shot.READ MORE: New York City Schools Return To All In-Person Learning In September, Mayor De Blasio Says
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative Thursday.
Anyone who gets vaccinated this week at one of the state’s 10 mass vaccination sites will get a scratch-off lottery ticket for the $5 Million Mega Multiplier lotto.READ MORE: Despite Knicks' Game 1 Loss, Fans Thrilled To Be Back In Madison Square Garden For First Time In More Than A Year
The top prize is $5 million.
Click here for more information.MORE NEWS: Nassau County Proposes Millions In New Grants To Help Small Businesses Recover, But Application Process Adds Layer Of Difficulty
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here