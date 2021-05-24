BREAKINGNew York City Schools Return To All In-Person Learning In September, Mayor De Blasio Says
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State is offering a new incentive to get more people vaccinated.

Officials hope big bucks will help lure them to get their shot.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative Thursday.

Anyone who gets vaccinated this week at one of the state’s 10 mass vaccination sites will get a scratch-off lottery ticket for the $5 Million Mega Multiplier lotto.

The top prize is $5 million.

Click here for more information.

