NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools will return to all in-person learning in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

Students will not have an option to learn remotely, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

“COVID is plummeting in this city, I’m happy to say. We’re almost at eight million vaccination doses since day one. And it’s just amazing to see the forward motion right now, the recovery that’s happening in New York City,” de Blasio said in an interview. “But you can’t have a full recovery without full strength schools.”

Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter celebrated with students at New Bridges Elementary School in Crown Heights. For the first time in 18 months, 1 million kids will be back in classes at full capacity.

On the Upper West Side, a 2nd grader, Jackson, could not hide his excitement. Jackson didn’t like studying at home.

“You couldn’t see your friends, you couldn’t really do anything,” Jackson said.

His father agreed.

“Nobody suffered as much as they did. The kids need to be in school five days a week, all day because, their genetic makeup is to learn communal,” said Joseph DeGeorges.

Nearly 400,000 students returned to the classroom throughout the school year, but roughly 600,000 are still learning remotely.

With no remote option in the fall, many parents are concerned.

“Very important, we’re so glad. We also want to be on the safe side,” said Oriona Dicaro.

To calm nerves, public schools will hold open houses to show everyone how they have prepared.

“Masks will be required and we will continue to follow the CDC social distancing guidelines,” Ross Porter said.

The United Federation of Teachers released a statement after the mayor’s announcement, saying the union wants “as many students back in school as safely possible,” but added that a “remote option may still be necessary” for students with “extreme medical challenges.”

Children as young as 12 years old are currently eligible for the COVID vaccine. Younger children could be eligible in the fall.

The first day of the new school year is September 13.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy already announced schools will be fully in-person this fall. Connecticut schools are not required to offer remote learning come September.