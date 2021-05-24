BREAKINGNew York City Schools Return To All In-Person Learning In September, Mayor De Blasio Says
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools will return to all in-person learning in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

That means students will no longer have the option to learn remotely.

“COVID is plummeting in this city, I’m happy to say. We’re almost at eight million vaccination doses since day one. And it’s just amazing to see the forward motion right now, the recovery that’s happening in New York City,” de Blasio said in an interview. “But you can’t have a full recovery without full strength schools.”

Nearly 400,000 students returned to the classroom throughout the school year, but roughly 600,000 stayed remote.

