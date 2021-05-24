NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks during the morning commute in Queens.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. on the southbound F train platform at the Queensbridge station.
Police said the victim suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The search continues for the suspect.
