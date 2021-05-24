NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 24-year-old woman fell to her death at a rooftop party early Saturday morning in the East Village.
Police responded around 3:30 a.m. and found her body in an airshaft between two buildings.
She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner is working to determine her cause of death.
The woman’s name has not been released, and the circumstances of her death are under investigation.