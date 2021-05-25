NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man they say stole a tablet from an ambulance in Brooklyn.
It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday on Bushwick Avenue near Hancock Street in Bushwick.
Police said the suspect went inside an InstaCare EMS ambulance and removed a Samsung tablet, valued at $200.
He allegedly took off in a dark-colored Nissan SUV.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.