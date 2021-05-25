NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man they say stole a tablet from an ambulance in Brooklyn.
It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday on Bushwick Avenue near Hancock Street in Bushwick.READ MORE: Jersey Shore Businesses Gearing Up For Unofficial Start Of Summer, But Some Say Staffing Shortages Are Taking A Toll
Police said the suspect went inside an InstaCare EMS ambulance and removed a Samsung tablet, valued at $200.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
He allegedly took off in a dark-colored Nissan SUV.MORE NEWS: Family Of Fallen NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos Faces His Alleged Killer In Court
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.