NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut nurse who admitted to stealing opioids that were intended for infertility patients is set to be sentenced Tuesday.
Donna Monticone said she used a syringe to swap the potent painkiller fentanyl with saltwater, so she could use the fentanyl for herself.
Federal prosecutors said over a four month period in mid-2020, 175 vials at the Yale Fertility Center in New Haven and a second site in nearby Orange were tampered with.
Monticone faces up to five years in prison.