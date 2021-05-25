NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second suspect is facing hate crime charges in the brutal beating of a 29-year-old Jewish man last week in the Diamond District.

The NYPD arrested 25-year-old Faisal Elezzi, of Staten Island, on charges of assault, menacing and harassment as hate crimes.

Police said Elezzi was part of a group that attacked Joseph Borgen last Thursday, as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protests turned violent in Times Square.

Borgen was kicked, punched and beaten with crutches. Police said the suspects also used an anti-Semitic slur.

“They were macing me for like a minute straight,” he said. “Kicked me, punched me, beat me with crutches, hit me with flags.”

He told CBS2 he was bruised all over his body and had a concussion.

⚠️One of these individuals has been arrested and charged with Assault as a Hate Crime.

Take a look at the other 3, do you know any of them?

☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS with any information. https://t.co/uZAdTdmoUo pic.twitter.com/7pqPRPl1OE — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 24, 2021

Police arrested 23-year-old Wasseem Awawdeh, of Brooklyn, shortly after the attack. He is accused of hitting Borgen with a crutch.

The search continues for at least three other suspects.

Anyone with information about the beating is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.