NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second suspect is facing hate crime charges in the brutal beating of a 29-year-old Jewish man last week in the Diamond District.
The NYPD arrested 25-year-old Faisal Elezzi, of Staten Island, on charges of assault, menacing and harassment as hate crimes.READ MORE: NYPD Stepping Up Patrols In Jewish Neighborhoods After Anti-Semitic Attacks
Police said Elezzi was part of a group that attacked Joseph Borgen last Thursday, as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protests turned violent in Times Square.
Just witnessed a beat down in Times Square. #NYC #TimesSquare #Palestine #WTF #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/KSR5GQRvtw
— Rob Bertrand (@Robertrand77) May 20, 2021
Borgen was kicked, punched and beaten with crutches. Police said the suspects also used an anti-Semitic slur.
“They were macing me for like a minute straight,” he said. “Kicked me, punched me, beat me with crutches, hit me with flags.”READ MORE: Joseph Borgen, Brutally Beaten By Group Of Suspects In Manhattan's Diamond District, Speaks Out: 'My Whole Face Felt Like It Was On Fire For Hours'
He told CBS2 he was bruised all over his body and had a concussion.
⚠️One of these individuals has been arrested and charged with Assault as a Hate Crime.
Take a look at the other 3, do you know any of them?
☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS with any information. https://t.co/uZAdTdmoUo pic.twitter.com/7pqPRPl1OE
— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 24, 2021
Police arrested 23-year-old Wasseem Awawdeh, of Brooklyn, shortly after the attack. He is accused of hitting Borgen with a crutch.
The search continues for at least three other suspects.MORE NEWS: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Searching For Suspects Behind 2 Alleged Anti-Semitic Attacks In Borough Park
Anyone with information about the beating is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.