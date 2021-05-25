AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The unofficial start of summer kicks off this weekend, and after a year like no other, it’s expected to be a buy season down the Shore.

But business owners tell CBS2’s Nick Caloway staffing shortages will take a toll.

“We’re prepared for a more normal season compared to last season, where, based on direction from the state, we had to severely restrict the number of people on the beach,” Avon-By-The-Sea Mayor Ed Bonanno told Caloway.

For many businesses, attracting customers isn’t the problem this year. It’s attracting staff.

Many blame added unemployment benefits for a shortage of workers. Potential applicants can make just as much money staying home, instead of getting a job.

“We need drastic help, because there’s going to be a big fallout here. People are already getting up and leaving restaurants, they’re not waiting on lines in my store. They’re yelling, they want to be served, the want to be helped,” said Joeleone Introna, who owns a group of Italian markets on the Shore. “I just don’t have enough help.”

Those in the restaurant industry say the impact is being felt by customers too, and they ask for patience.

“When you go to the restaurant, and when you go to order a drink, and when you’re enjoying the activities and the tourism attractions, please remember that you may have to wait a little longer, you may have to be a little more patient, but these businesses are doing everything that they can with what they have,” Dana Lancelotti, with the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association, said.

Some business owners told Caloway they have to close entire sections of their restaurants because they don’t have enough staff to accommodate all the customers.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.