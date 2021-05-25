NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA has a new mural honoring a train operator killed by a suspected arsonist last year on the subway.
The memorial was unveiled Monday at the Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College station.
Garrett Goble was a Brooklyn native, six-year transit veteran and father of two. He was killed last month when a man set fire to a shopping cart inside a 2 train.
The flames spread quickly, as the 36-year-old rushed to help riders evacuate.
Goble's family and MTA officials spoke at Monday's dedication.
“Garrett’s many friends and city transit colleagues who have not forgotten him, who have always prioritized and honored him,” New York City Interim Transit President Sarah Feinberg said.
“Today is both difficult and a special day. Difficult because I’m still grieving and I miss Garrett every single day,” said his widow, Delilah Goble.
Goble's widow, mother and children were on hand to help with the unveiling.
The suspected arsonist was arrested last December.