Today will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and only slightly warmer. Expect highs in the low 70s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temps will only fall into the 60s with some 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be hot and humid with a chance of showers/t’storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of the t’storms may be strong/severe with damaging winds and some hail being the main concerns. Expect highs well into the 80s… 90+ around the city and inland.
Thursday’s the pick of the week: sunny, warm and less humid. Expect highs in the 80s.