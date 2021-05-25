NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers can now get a free scratch-off ticket with a COVID shot when they visit a state-run vaccination site.
Ten sites are participating, including the following locations in our area:
- Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan
- Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn
- York College in Queens
- Bay Eden Senior Center in the Bronx
- Stony Brook University in Stony Brook
- National Guard Armory in Yonkers
The top prize is $5 million.
Other states are offering similar incentives to combat vaccine hesitancy.
In nine states, mostly in the Northeast, at least 70% of adults are partially vaccinated. But in 10 others, mostly in the South, less than half have gotten one does.
Coronavirus cases are at their lowest in nearly a year, largely due to the effectiveness of the vaccines.
