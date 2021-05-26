BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex in a parking lot in Babylon.
The alleged incident took place around 5:15 p.m. on May 13 behind a building on East Main Street near Fire Island Avenue.READ MORE: Grand Jury Seated In Manhattan DA's Investigation Of Trump's Business Dealings
Police said 38-year-old Andrew Quattrone walked up to the teen and handed her a cellphone with a sexually explicit message.
He allegedly asked her to read the message and perform a sex act.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Man Bashed With Traffic Tube In Unprovoked Midtown Attack
When the girl’s friend walked over, police said Quattrone took off in a gray 2006 Acura with New York license plate KKT-1304
He’s now wanted on charges of criminal solicitation and endangering the welfare of a child.MORE NEWS: Police: Gunmen Open Fire Outside Busy Playground In The Bronx
Anyone with information about him is asked to call Suffolk County Police First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.