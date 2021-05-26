NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a shooting outside a busy playground in the Bronx.
Two gunmen allegedly opened fire shortly before 3:45 p.m. Saturday in front of Morton Place Playground on University Avenue.READ MORE: Grand Jury Seated In Manhattan DA's Investigation Of Trump's Business Dealings
Police said there were several children and adults in the playground at the time.READ MORE: Long Island Man Accused Of Soliciting Teen For Sex In Babylon Parking Lot
The suspects allegedly fired at least nine rounds, but no one was injured.
Investigators released surveillance video of three men they’re searching for in the case.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Man Bashed With Traffic Tube In Unprovoked Midtown Attack
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.