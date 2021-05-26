CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Brooklyn Bridge, Local TV, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A chaotic scene unfolded overnight near the Brooklyn Bridge.

Around 10 p.m. on the Brooklyn side, the driver of a Volkswagen sedan was trying to get around a group of bike-riding protesters, when someone jumped on top of the car.

READ MORE: NYPD: Danial Shaukat Arrested In Back-To-Back Anti-Semitic Attacks In Brooklyn

The 21-year-old driver took off with the person still on the car, and clipped another protester in the process.

While pursing that vehicle, a police car clipped a third protesters, knocking the 56-year-old man to the ground.

MORE NEWS: 19-Year-Old Braylin Holmes 3rd Person To Die After Mass Shooting At New Jersey House Party

All three protesters refused medical attention at the scene, and the driver was taken into custody.

CBSNewYork Team