NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A chaotic scene unfolded overnight near the Brooklyn Bridge.
Around 10 p.m. on the Brooklyn side, the driver of a Volkswagen sedan was trying to get around a group of bike-riding protesters, when someone jumped on top of the car.
Incident on the #BrooklynBridge earlier. Just before I shot this there were screams as a car pushed through a group of protestors on bikes. I was told that a police car pursued the car & that a protestor was injured #GeorgeFloyd #nyprotest #NycProtest pic.twitter.com/pz0AuqJ5Zt
— James Rogers (@jamesjrogers) May 26, 2021
The 21-year-old driver took off with the person still on the car, and clipped another protester in the process.
While pursing that vehicle, a police car clipped a third protesters, knocking the 56-year-old man to the ground.
All three protesters refused medical attention at the scene, and the driver was taken into custody.