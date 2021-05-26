GARDINER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man died while hiking over the weekend in Ulster County.
New York State Police responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to Undercliff Trail at Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner.
Police said 31-year-old Evrim Cabuk was trying to retrieve a piece of hiking equipment when he lost his footing and plunged approximately 20 feet, hitting his head on a rock.
Fellow hikers called 911 and rushed to administer first aid, but Cabuk was pronounced dead at the scene.
Last summer, a 25-year-old woman from Brooklyn fell to her death while rock climbing at the same preserve.