NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The most recent polling shows a big change in the New York City mayoral race.
Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia now has a slight lead, with 21% support in a new Emerson College survey. In early March, her support was 5%.READ MORE: Democratic Mayoral Candidates Facing Opposition While Campaigning In New York City
She is followed closely by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.READ MORE: Recent Poll Shows New Yorker’s Biggest Concern Is Crime, More Than Half Of Those Surveyed In Favor Of Increasing NYPD Budget
Andrew Yang dropped to third, losing half the support he had in March when his support was at 32%.
City Comptroller Scott Stringer is in fourth place.