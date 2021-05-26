CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The most recent polling shows a big change in the New York City mayoral race.

Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia now has a slight lead, with 21% support in a new Emerson College survey. In early March, her support was 5%.

CAMPAIGN 2021

She is followed closely by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Andrew Yang dropped to third, losing half the support he had in March when his support was at 32%.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer is in fourth place.

