NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man accused of shining a laser at a police helicopter — and our own Chopper 2.
The incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
NYPD aviation officers were covering the protests over Manhattan, when they — and Chopper 2 — were hit by a laser from Brooklyn.
Police said the pilot in the NYPD helicopter was temporarily blinded.
Chopper 2’s pilot was not injured.
Suspect James Dowling was captured on the roof of a building in Red Hook, police said.