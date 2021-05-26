Today will be hot and humid with a chance of showers/t’storms, but mainly mid to late this afternoon. Some of the t’storms may be strong/severe with damaging winds being the main concern. Expect highs well into the 80s… 90+ degrees around the city and inland.
Showers and t’storms push through tonight with things quieting down during the overnight hours. It will be on the mild side with temps only falling into the 60s.
Tomorrow’s the pick of the week: sunny, warm and less humid. Expect highs in the 80s.
Then we turn things around on Friday: 15+ degrees cooler (60s) with rain becoming likely.