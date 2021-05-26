CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced yet another incentive Wednesday to get more New Yorkers vaccinated — a raffle for college tuition.

“Today we are announcing ‘Get a Shot and Make Your Future,'” Cuomo told reporters. “We will raffle off, on a weekly basis, full tuition, room and board scholarships to any public college or university for four years.”

Teens between 12 and 17 years old who choose to get vaccinated will have a chance to win one of 50 full tuitions to any public college or university, including room and board.

New York is now ranked third in the nation with the lowest COVID positivity rates since last August.

