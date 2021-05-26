NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s public beaches officially reopen for the season this weekend.
The parks commissioner wants to remind people about water safety.
"It is absolutely important that you follow our beach safety rules," Mitchell Silver said Monday. "Lifeguards are here for our protection, so be sure to follow their direction, and do not go into the water when a lifeguard is not on duty."
The city's eight public beaches will open this Saturday, May 29.
Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and swimming is strictly prohibited at other times.