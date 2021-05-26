BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday night’s fast-moving storm caused some damage in the Tri-State Area.
In New Jersey, the force of the winds uprooted a large tree in Paterson. It landed right on top of a parked SUV.
The storm also brought down power lines in Basking Ridge, along with several trees on a golf course.
"The rain hit the windows like we've never seen before. We've lived here for 22 years and never seen the rain pelt the windows this hard. We thought it was hail, it was that hard. And the wind was unbelievable," resident Jim Alles said.
The storm also brought heavy rain along with hail on Long Island.
Residents in Nassau County captured video of the hail pelting the ground.
There were no reports of major damage there.