NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another rally was held Thursday denouncing hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers.

It comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced more funding for anti-hate initiatives.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, there was a show of solidarity in Chinatown with the health care union 1199SEIU leading a rally against Asian hate crimes.

“We, at this particular moment, have to stand on the right side of history. We have to stand for justice,” actor and activist Danny Glover said.

The group released a video featuring celebrities encouraging more people to join their efforts.

The rally comes amid not only an increase in Asian hate crimes but also anti-Semitic hate crimes, including a shul vandalized on Staten Island.

On Thursday, de Blasio announced a new initiative called Partners Against The Hate, or P.A.T.H. Forward.

“We need to redouble our efforts to fight hate, and we’ve gotta work with outstanding community leaders and organizations to reach deep into the grassroots,” he said.

He’s giving $3 million to six diverse community groups, including the Asian American Federation and the Jewish Community Relations Council.

“Hate in any form is utterly unacceptable,” said Rabbi Bob Kaplan, with the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.

“Our safety comes from all of us working together, supporting each other,” said Jo-Ann Yoo, with the Asian American Federation.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea reiterated this week that they’re taking all of these cases extremely seriously with detectives out there making initial arrests on multiple recent incidents.