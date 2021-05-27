FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Military planes return to the air this weekend for the Bethpage Air Show.

It was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Now, pilots are ready to take flight.

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team consists of mostly former military pilots. The flight squadron has six aircraft.

“They’re World War II vintage. Most of them were built in 1940, 1941,” pilot Chris Orr said. “They were built as trainers in World War II. Advanced trainer in the Navy to teach students how to land on the aircraft carrier and also how to strafe and bomb and do tactics and formation.”

The team performs low-altitude precision formation flying and, of course, skytyping.

They let CBS2’s Alice Gainer come along for a flight.

Adding to the thrill, the canopy can stay open.

“We’ve got an 18-minute airshow routine, and we do some World War II tactics. We show like a dogfight, some strafing and then we draw a heart, we do some exploding kind of maneuvers,” Orr said.

The aircraft travel over 150 miles per hour.

“It goes about 165, 170 in a straight line, and then you can dive it. It starts going really quick ’cause it’s heavy, goes about 240,” Orr said.

Orr says attending an air show when he was a child was life-changing.

“My dad brought me to an air show and I grew up and became a Navy fighter pilot,” he said.

He’s hoping to inspire future generations, as well as pay homage to the greatest generation.

The Bethpage Air Show takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Jones Beach State Park. For more information, click here.