NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a string of disturbing luring incidents in Brooklyn.
It started on Monday when a man allegedly lured a 13-year-old into a building near Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville and, police say, inappropriately touched her until the victim’s friend yelled out for her.
On Tuesday, the same person is accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old girl on Christopher Avenue and an 11-year-old girl near Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue.
In all three cases, police say the suspect’s MO is to convince them to go to a location to grab his camera so they can take a picture of him with his dog.