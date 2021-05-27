NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is rolling out new incentives to get young people vaccinated.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, some could even win a full ride to college.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the “Get a Shot to Make Your Future” initiative Wednesday.

“Any 12 to 17-year-old who gets their first Pfizer dose, we will award 10 four-year scholarships by random drawings every Wednesday,” he told reporters.

The state will raffle 50 full tuition, room and board scholarships to SUNY or CUNY schools to those who get their first dose at a state-run site through July 7. Students have to enter their information online after their shot.

Cuomo said the move is meant to encourage the population with the lowest vaccination rates.

“Where is the need, in terms of vaccination? The greatest need are the 12 to 17-year-olds. They are 5% of the current COVID tests, but they’re 10% of the positivity rate,” he said.

Across the country, more than 50,000 doses have been administered to 12 to 15-year-olds. Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expects that number to balloon with more targeted efforts.

“The more outreach we do, the more impact we’re going to make,” he said Wednesday.

In Harlem, Cristo Rey High School has turned its cafeteria into a vaccine clinic.

“I want to be able to go to school regularly and not virtually,” said 10th grader Marvin Perez.

Nationwide, there has been a nearly 20% drop in average daily vaccinations since early May, but Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the pandemic will be under control in the U.S. within a few months.

“Not only do I think it’s a humanitarian moral responsibility, but it’s in what I call ‘enlightened self interest’ for us to do that,” he said in a recent interview.

In New York, a little more than half of residents have received at least one shot.