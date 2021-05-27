NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused of raping three teenage girls.
According to police, 41-year-old Dwayne Gordon raped three 13-year-old girls between October 2020 and May 2021.READ MORE: Police: 75-Year-Old Asian Woman Suffers Broken Nose, Fractured Eye Rocket After Being Punched In Queens
Police say the girls were drugged and raped in separate attacks during slumber parties at his home in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens.READ MORE: Greenpoint Community Demands Changes To McGuinness Boulevard After Beloved Teacher Is Killed In Hit-And-Run
Investigators worry there could be more victims.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.