CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Hudson Yards, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Vessel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Vessel reopens Friday at Hudson Yards.

The 150-foot structure was shut down in January after three people died by suicide.

READ MORE: Amy Cooper Sues Former Company Over Firing After 911 Call Against Black Man In Central Park

Changes have been implemented, and visitors will not be allowed to go up alone. A minimum of two tickets is required.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?

There will also be more security.

MORE NEWS: New Yorkers Age 12-17 Now Have Chance To Win Free College Tuition With COVID Shot

The attraction is no longer free. Admission is now $10 for people ages 6 and up.

CBSNewYork Team