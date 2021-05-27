NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Vessel reopens Friday at Hudson Yards.
The 150-foot structure was shut down in January after three people died by suicide.
Changes have been implemented, and visitors will not be allowed to go up alone. A minimum of two tickets is required.
There will also be more security.
The attraction is no longer free. Admission is now $10 for people ages 6 and up.