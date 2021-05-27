NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parents, students and lawmakers marched Thursday to remember a beloved teacher who was killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn last week and demand action.

Matthew Jensen died at the intersection of Bayard Street and McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint, where there’s now a sign notifying pedestrians about the hit-and-run.

Jensen walking home at 12:45 a.m. on May 18 after celebrating his 58th birthday when he was hit by a Rolls Royce that left the scene.

He was a teacher at Public School 110 in Greenpoint.

Teachers, parents and loved ones gathered at McGolrick Park to remember him as a fierce advocate for environmental justice, his passionate and opinionated ways, and his respect for various religious traditions.

Lawmakers joined forces, demanding a change to McGuinness Boulevard, which local residents say is not safe despite efforts to lower the speed limit and install speed cameras in school zones.

“The morning of the 18th, he left my home to take the trip that he has taken a thousand times before. Then I get the call,” said John Ogren, the victim’s cousin. “Somehow through the fog I heard it was McGuinness Boulevard. I wasn’t surprised.”

“We are putting money in the budget immediately to redesign and fix McGuinness Boulevard once and for all,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The mayor says the community will be engaged about how that money will be spent as part of his Vision Zero initiative, but he also called on Albany to pass a package of legislation called the Crash Victims Rights and Safety Act.

Among the set of eight bills includes proposals that would enable speed cameras 24 hours a day, create guaranteed legal rights for crash victims and their families, and lower the blood alcohol level from .08 to .05 for a DWI offense.

In this incident, police continue to ask for information as they try to track down the driver of the black Rolls Royce sedan involved in the crash.