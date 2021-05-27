TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is taking more steps on the road to reopening.
Beginning June 4, Gov. Phil Murphy says employers may allow fully vaccinated workers to take off their masks and stop social distancing.READ MORE: New Yorkers Age 12-17 Now Have Chance To Win Free College Tuition With COVID Shot
Murphy also rescinded the requirement for employers to accommodate remote working and reduce staff on site.READ MORE: Parents, Children Rally Across Long Island For Change To Mask Requirement
The governor also lifted the 15-person cap on child care classes to help more parents get back to work.MORE NEWS: New York City Man's Barbecue Pop-Ups Raising Thousands Of Dollars For Nonprofits
