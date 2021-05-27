(CBSNewYork)- The New York Mets will have to wait until at least August before seeing Noah Syndergaard return to the mound. According to MLB.com beat writer Anthony DiComo, the righthander is dealing with inflammation in his pitching elbow and while an MRI showed no structural damage, the team is shutting him down for six weeks.

BREAKING: Noah Syndergaard has been shut down for six weeks with right elbow inflammation. No structural damage, but he'll be down until at least August. READ MORE: 4 Women Hospitalized With Critical Injuries After Early Morning Fire In Queens — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 27, 2021

The 28-year-old Syndergaard has been working his way back after having Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in in March of 2020. After throwing four innings in his first rehab start with the Mets’ Single-A affiliate in Port St. Lucie earlier this month, Syndergaard was pulled from his second outing after one inning due to soreness in his elbow.

Noah Syndergaard has been pulled from his minor league rehabilitation outing because of soreness in his pitching elbow, the latest setback for a New York Mets team ravaged by injuries. https://t.co/m9nCegpZMF — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 26, 2021

Mets manager Luis Rojas said afterwards that there wasn’t too much concern with Syndergaard’s soreness.

“No one’s overly concerned,” Rojas said. “It just didn’t feel right.”

The team then had an MRI done on the pitcher as a precaution, and though no structural damage to his ligament was found, they will hold him out.

Mets are shutting down Noah Syndergaard for six weeks after an MRI showed inflammation in his right elbow. The good news: No new UCL damage. But Syndergaard won't even throw until after the All-Star break. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 27, 2021

The righty was on track to return to the team sometime in mid-June prior to the setback. Now it appears that his return will have to wait until much later this season.