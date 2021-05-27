NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hero NYPD officer was honored in Queens on Thursday.
A plaque was unveiled for Det. Brian Simonsen at the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill.

The 42-year-old was killed by friendly fire in 2019 while responding to a robbery.
The 42-year-old was killed by friendly fire in 2019 while responding to a robbery.
During a packed ceremony, the 19-year NYPD veteran was remembered as a brave man who touched a lot of lives.
“There’s not one tour that is completed without at least a story involving Brian or talking about how much we miss him,” Det. Francis Noonan said.
"I'm just a girl who misses and loves my husband, and I just… I just want his memory out there forever," said Leanne Simonsen, Brian's widow.
A special display was built inside the stationhouse for the plaque and other items paying tribute to the detective.