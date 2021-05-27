UPDATENJ Transit Service Resumes After Police Investigate Suspicious Package In Jersey City
By CBSNewYork Team
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Transit service has resumed with delays after police investigated a suspicious package in Jersey City.

Officers swarmed the scene around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Grove Street near 18th Street at the Jersey City-Hoboken border.

NJ Transit suspended rail service to Hoboken Terminal, and there were suspension on the Hudseon Bergen light rail.

Service has since been restored, with approximately 60-minute delays.

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story. 

