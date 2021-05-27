JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Transit service has resumed with delays after police investigated a suspicious package in Jersey City.
Officers swarmed the scene around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Grove Street near 18th Street at the Jersey City-Hoboken border.READ MORE: New Jersey Rolling Back COVID Restrictions In The Workplace
NJ Transit suspended rail service to Hoboken Terminal, and there were suspension on the Hudseon Bergen light rail.
Service has since been restored, with approximately 60-minute delays.READ MORE: Explanation Of How Ranked Choice Voting Works
Rail service in and out of Hoboken Terminal has resumed and is subject to up to 60-minute delays following earlier local police activity near Hoboken. NJ TRANSIT tickets/passes will be cross-honored by PATH, NJ TRANSIT and private carrier bus.
— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) May 27, 2021
