NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man is facing a slew of charges after police say he vandalized dozens of vehicles in Astoria.
Herberto Torres was arrested Friday on 46 counts of making graffiti, criminal mischief and possession of a graffiti instrument.
Police say the 57-year-old spray-painted graffiti on 20 cars back on March 26.
He allegedly struck again three times this month, vandalizing another 45 vehicles.
In one incident, police said most of the cars were painted with the letter “A.”