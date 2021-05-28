NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Maine are trying to track down a woman who was last seen Monday in Manhattan.
Christine Hammontree was reported missing by her family Wednesday after she missed her flight home to Falmouth.READ MORE: Tri-State Seeing Signs Of Hope This Memorial Day Weekend After Trying Year
Police sources told CBS2 the 29-year-old was visiting New York City with her boyfriend and was last seen early Monday morning at a McDonald’s in Times Square.
Sources said she was supposed to fly home from LaGuardia Airport, but told her boyfriend she didn’t want to return.READ MORE: Vote To Name 3 Falcon Chicks Atop Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
The NYPD does not believe Hammontree is in any danger.
She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, shorts, black flip flops and an orange backpack.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or the Falmouth Police Department at 207-781-2300.