HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut is launching new fare-free bus service to help folks enjoy the beach this summer.
The free weekend and holiday service begins Saturday and runs through Labor Day.
The ParkConneCT shuttles will take visitors to state parks and beaches.
It’s part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s “Weekend Wheels” program, which provides free bus service as part of the state’s pandemic recovery effort.
The Silver Sands Shuttle, Madison Shuttle and Clinton Trolley will also be free on weekdays.
For more information, visit portal.ct.gov/DEEP/State-Parks/Park-Connect.