By CBSNewYork Team
CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a rapist on the loose and Suffolk County Police want your help finding him.

According to authorities, the victim was walking on a trail in a wooded area Thursday at 1:45 p.m. near Route 112 and Skips Road in Coram when she was attacked and raped.

She was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

Police described her attacker has having “a dark complexion with a medium build and unshaven.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

