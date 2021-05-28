NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released a new photo of three suspects they’re searching for in last week’s attack on a Jewish man in the Diamond District.
They’re believed to be part of a group that was seen on video beating Joseph Borgen last Thursday, as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protests turned violent in Times Square.READ MORE: Police: Dwayne Gordon Of Queens Drugged, Raped 3 Teen Girls During Slumber Parties At His House
Police said Borgen was kicked, punched and beaten with crutches. The suspects also allegedly used an anti-Semitic slur.
“They were macing me for like a minute straight,” Borgen told CBS2. “Kicked me, punched me, beat me with crutches, hit me with flags.”READ MORE: Tri-State Seeing Signs Of Hope This Memorial Day Weekend After Trying Year
He said he suffered a concussion and bruises all over his body.
Two other suspects, 25-year-old Faisal Elezzi and 23-year-old Wasseem Awawdeh, have already been arrested on hate crime charges.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: MTA Worker Punched On The Job In Harlem
Anyone with information about the beating is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.